Virginia Florence Bernadotte
Virginia Florence Bernadotte (nee Theisen), age 96, of White Lake Township, passed away peacefully on March 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Louis Bernadotte. Loving mother of Paula Johnson and Andra (Robert) Zile. Cherished grandmother of Marie (Jeffrey) Harrison-Blanco and their children, Alec and Kaia; Mark (Jennifer) Harrison and their children, Gage and Penelope; Robert (Marissa) Zile and their children, Tyler and Ryan; and Justin (Crystal) Zile and their children, Amelia and Georgia. Dear aunt of Mary Sue (Mark) Veltman. Virgina was preceded in passing by her parents, Clarence and Marie Theisen; her brother and sister-in-law, Donald and Cecilia Theisen; and her husband of 68 years, Louis.
Virginia was a graduate of Marygrove College and taught elementary school in the Detroit Public Schools. She enjoyed playing bridge, golfing, old movies, travel, jigsaw puzzles, her faith, and time spent with her family and many friends. Her love and friendship will be missed by so many.
Memorial Visitation will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 from 10:00am until the time of the Memorial Mass at 11:00am at the Church of the Holy Spirit, 3700 Harvey Lake Road, Highland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Capuchins, www.cskdetroit.org, 1820 Mount Elliott Street, Detroit, Michigan 48207.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020