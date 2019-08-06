|
|
Virginia Gizynski
St. Clair Shores - Virginia E. Gizynski, July 27, 2019, 88. Beloved wife of the late Stanley. Loving mother of Mary (David) Schigoda, Mark, and Stella Moxon. Cherished grandmother of Melissa (Ben Smith) Schigoda, Bridget (Andrew) Jacobs, Meghan Moxon, and Benjamin Moxon. Proud great-grandmother of Lennon Schigoda-Smith and Cassidy Jacobs. Dear sister of Stanley (Lucy), Louis (Marion), and the late Victoria (Leonard). Memorial visitation Thursday, August 8, from 12:00 pm until time of memorial service at 2:00 pm at A. H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., Grosse Pointe Woods, 48236. Inurnment on Friday, August 9, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Donations may be made to the Capuchin Soup Kitchen, 1820 Mount Elliot St., Detroit, 48207. ahpeters.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 6, 2019