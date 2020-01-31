Services
Virginia M. Biehl passed away January 27, 2020 at the age of 85. She was the loving wife of Laurence for 61 years; devoted mother of Mark (Debbie) and Cathy (Bob) Flynn; cherished grandmother of R.J., Megan, and Bridget Flynn; and dear sister of Jim (Betty) Larke and the late Bill Larke. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 8th, at 11 a.m. at Kirk in the Hills, 1340 W Long Lake Rd, Bloomfield Hills 48302. She was laid to rest at White Chapel Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Kirk in the Hills in her name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020
