Virginia Mae Brusseau
Trenton - Brusseau, Virginia Mae. February 22, 2019. Age 100 of Trenton. Beloved wife of the Late Ralph Brusseau. Loving mother of Joyce Monson and Robert (Penny) Brusseau. Dearest grandmother of Denise Haberkorn, Bonita (David) Fouts, Scott (Carla) Brusseau, and David Brusseau. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren: Joshua and Jeremy Barnes, Kaylyn and Kyle Brusseau, Eric and Luke Haberkorn, and Noah Fouts. Memorial gathering Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1-5:00 PM, Service at 5:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. www.molnarfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Feb. 28, 2019