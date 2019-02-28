Services
John Molnar Funeral Homes - Southgate Chapel
14032 Northline Road
Southgate, MI 48195
(734) 285-1515
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
5:00 PM
Trenton - Brusseau, Virginia Mae. February 22, 2019. Age 100 of Trenton. Beloved wife of the Late Ralph Brusseau. Loving mother of Joyce Monson and Robert (Penny) Brusseau. Dearest grandmother of Denise Haberkorn, Bonita (David) Fouts, Scott (Carla) Brusseau, and David Brusseau. Also survived by 7 great-grandchildren: Joshua and Jeremy Barnes, Kaylyn and Kyle Brusseau, Eric and Luke Haberkorn, and Noah Fouts. Memorial gathering Saturday, March 2, 2019, 1-5:00 PM, Service at 5:00 PM, Molnar Funeral Homes-Southgate Chapel, 14032 Northline Rd., Southgate. www.molnarfuneralhome.com

Download Now