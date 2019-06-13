Services
E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc.
3801 18 Mile Road
Sterling Heights, MI 48314
(586) 997-3838
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Lying in State
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:30 AM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:30 AM
Resources
Virginia "Ginny" Magreta


1933 - 2019
Virginia "Ginny" Magreta Obituary
Virginia "Ginny" Magreta

Troy - Ginny passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019, age 85.

Loving wife of 54 years to Walter A.

Dear mother of David and Patrice (Dean) Jarski.

Cherished grandmother to Nathan, Zachary, Jessica, and Christopher.

Beloved sister to Stella (John) Kuzmicki and the late Helen (Adolf) Bisoski.

Sister-in-law to Eleanor Osowski.

Loving aunt to Frances, Stanley, Christine, Kathleen, and Cynthia.

She is survived by many family members and friends whom she loved dearly. Visitation Friday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan) from 2 PM until 9 PM with a 7 PM scripture service. Funeral Mass Saturday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church (4571 John R Rd, Troy) instate at 9 AM followed by Mass at 9:30 AM. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 13, 2019
