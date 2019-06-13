|
Virginia "Ginny" Magreta
Troy - Ginny passed away peacefully on June 10, 2019, age 85.
Loving wife of 54 years to Walter A.
Dear mother of David and Patrice (Dean) Jarski.
Cherished grandmother to Nathan, Zachary, Jessica, and Christopher.
Beloved sister to Stella (John) Kuzmicki and the late Helen (Adolf) Bisoski.
Sister-in-law to Eleanor Osowski.
Loving aunt to Frances, Stanley, Christine, Kathleen, and Cynthia.
She is survived by many family members and friends whom she loved dearly. Visitation Friday at the Sterling Heights Chapel of the E.J. Mandziuk & Son Funeral Directors, Inc. (3801 18 Mile Rd. NW corner of Ryan) from 2 PM until 9 PM with a 7 PM scripture service. Funeral Mass Saturday at St. Anastasia Catholic Church (4571 John R Rd, Troy) instate at 9 AM followed by Mass at 9:30 AM. Please share memories at www.mandziukfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 13, 2019