Wolfe-O'Neill Funeral Home
106 S. Cherry St.
Kalkaska, MI 49646
231-258-5121
Virginia (Sidor) Marchak

Virginia (Sidor) Marchak Obituary
Virginia Marchak (nee Sidor)

92, formerly of Southfield, MI and Palm Coast, FL, passed peacefully in Traverse City on February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of 61 years to the late Eugene Marchak. Devoted mother to Michael (Jane Tamraz), Susan (the late Dennis) Mrowczynski, Joan (Ed) Dewey, Jeanne (David Fait), Margaret (Mark Schreier), Mary (Wade) DeCroce, Laura (Mike Horwitz), James (Ann), Kathryn (the late Michael) Bartz, Michele (John Link); Adored Nana to 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; Loving sister to Dolores Buhl, Eleanor (Phil) Garrison, Edward (Marian) Sidor and sister-in-law, Frances Morgan. Truly loved, deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A service will be held in Spring before final inurnment with her late husband at Great Lakes National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Our Lady of La Salette Church https://www.myowngiving.com/QuickGive.aspx or Hospice of Michigan https://www.hom.org/donations/



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -