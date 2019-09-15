Services
Saint Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lake Shore Rd
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI 48236
Lying in State
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lake Shore Road
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church
157 Lake Shore Road
Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Virginia Mary (Jeanne) Rivard


1940 - 2019
Virginia Mary (Jeanne) Rivard Obituary
Virginia Mary (Jeanne) Rivard

St. Clair - Virginia Mary Rivard (Jeanne), age 79, passed peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 after a courageous battle with multiple myeloma bone cancer and complications of a stroke. She was surrounded by family and loved ones.

Virginia was a beloved wife, loving Mother, cherished Grandmother, dear sister, and a wonderful friend. Virginia was born on March 6, 1940 in Detroit, MI. She was the second daughter of Virginia and Walter Cavanaugh.

Jeanne was strong, sweet, and a true class act. Her love for her family, friends, and fun were endless. She was a leader, the life of the party, and an incredible tennis and bridge player. Jeanne's love for life and remarkable faith will never be forgotten.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 17th, in-state at 9:30 AM until time of Mass at 10 AM, at St. Paul on the Lake Catholic Church, 157 Lake Shore Road, in Grosse Pointe Farms. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 15, 2019
