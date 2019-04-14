|
Virginia Shelton
Auburn Hills - Virginia "Ginny" Shelton, age 83, of Auburn Hills, MI, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; parents, Peter and Margaret Rende. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Samantha Shelton. Memorial services will be held at 2 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at the Civic Center at First and Main Metro Health Village, 5812 Village Dr., Wyoming, MI 49519 with Chaplain Sue Petro officiating. Relatives and friends may meet the family Saturday, April 27 from 1 pm until the time of the service. A memorial service will also be held at Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church, 1340 W. Long Lake Road, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 11 am with Rev. Jasmine Smart officiating. A time of fellowship will be held immediately following the service at church. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Kirk in the Hills Presbyterian Church. Condolences may be sent online at www.mkdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 14, 2019