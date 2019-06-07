|
|
Vittorio (Vic) Di Rita
- - Vittorio (Vic) Di Rita passed away on June 2 at the age of 86, with Isa, his wife of 65 years, by his side. Vic, a first-generation Italian-American and lifelong Detroiter, is a Korea War-era veteran, enlisting in the US Navy in 1950 and serving in the Construction Battalion ("Seabees") in the Pacific theater. He left active duty in 1954 as a Builder Third Class Petty Officer. From 1956 to 1983, Vic served as a Detroit Police Officer, retiring as a Sergeant with honors, receiving the Patrolman Honor Roll in 1963 for valor in the line of duty. After retiring from the police force, Vic and Isa embarked on a second career working for Mrs. John B. Ford (Mary), serving her with distinction as caretaker of her estates in Grosse Pointe Farms and Harbor Springs, Mich., and Jupiter Island, Fla. Vic and Isa developed a close friendship with Mrs. Ford in the 23 years they worked for her.
In his later years, Vic spent time doing what he loved, visiting the family cottage he built 50 years ago in Lexington, Mich., spending time with his family, working on projects in his home and in the homes of his children. When time (and his son David) allowed, Vic worked on restoration efforts for historic buildings in Downtown Detroit. He served as caretaker for the David Whitney Building prior to its redevelopment.
Vic will be deeply missed by his family, and the many people whom he'd meet and easily form close friendships. He was quick to offer coffee to the mailman, dinner to the insurance rep, and a helping hand to the hardware store workers. He and his loving wife, Isa, opened their home to everyone. Vic will be especially remembered for his wonderful Sunday morning breakfasts that grew larger each week at their home on Roxbury Street in Detroit.
He was the living embodiment of the patriarch, completely devoted to his family and especially his beloved wife. A man who joined the navy before finishing high school, believed education is freedom and instilled that love, along with commitment to hard work, in his children. Vic is survived by Isa, five children (and spouses), 11 grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren, who adored and respected him: Rosemarie Di Rita, Lawrence Di Rita and Therese Shaheen, Victor Di Rita and Kathleen Kittle, Paula Di Rita Wishart and Matthew Wishart; David Di Rita and Diana, and grandchildren, James Van Dyke, Peter Van Dyke, Lawrence McCarter, Amalia Di Rita, Laura Di Rita, Thomas McCarter, Isabelle Di Rita, Victor Di Rita, Isa Wishart, Patrick Di Rita and James Wishart; and, great-grandchildren, Andrew Goudie, Charlotte Goudie, Roux Maya Bryant and Margot Van Dyke. They all know that "driving is a full time occupation."
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 9, 3 - 7 p.m. at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 20705 Mack Ave., at Vernier Rd., Grosse Pointe Woods, Mich.. There will be a 10 a.m. visitation on Monday, June 10, at St. Lucy Catholic Church at 23401 Jefferson Ave, St. Clair Shores, Mich., followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, a luncheon celebrating Vittorio's life will be held at the David Whitney Building (Daniel Burnham Ballroom) at 1 Park Avenue, in Downtown Detroit. Complimentary valet parking will be provided.
Memorial contributions may be made to .
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on June 7, 2019