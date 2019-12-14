Services
Vivian M. Papps

Vivian M. Papps Obituary
Rochester - Vivian M. Papps, 95, of Rochester, Caseville, Roseville, passed peacefully Dec. 10, 2019.

Beloved wife of the late Richard B. Papps. Loving mother of Judith (Richard) Favor, Richard (Mary Ann) Papps II. Grandmother of 6 and Great-Grandmother of 17. Memorial Service at St. Paul United Methodist Church, Rochester at 11 AM, Dec. 16. Memorial contributions can be made to: Capuchin Soup Kitchen Detroit, 1620 Grand Blvd., Detroit, MI 48211.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
