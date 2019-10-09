|
W. Robert Chandler
Bob Chandler, 98, died in his sleep on September 28, 2019, in Bloomfield Hills.
He is survived by his wife of 76 years, Jean Wilson Chandler; his sons Joe (Nancy) Chandler and Dan Chandler, his daughter Lucy (Richard) Billington, his sister Lynn Brown, seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.
After his Navy submarine service on the Silversides in WW II, he went to Harvard Law School and was admitted to the bar in Michigan in 1948 to practice law.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Oct. 9, 2019