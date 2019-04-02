|
|
Walter Alberty
- - Walter Alberty, age 96, passed away March 28, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Anna Mae for 65 years. Devoted father of Tom (Rose), Jim (Marlene) and Nancy (Shawn Taylor) Davis. Loving grandfather of 11 and proud great-grandfather of 15 with 2 on the way. Dear brother of John, Greg, and Edward Alberty. Walter was a World War II veteran having served in the Navy Coast Guard. He was also a proud member of the Knights of Columbus. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 3 p.m. - 7 p.m. with a 7 p.m. Scripture Service at McCabe Funeral Home-Canton Chapel, 851 N. Canton Center Rd., Canton. In state Thursday, April 4th, 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas a'Becket Catholic Church, 555 S. Lilley Rd., Canton. Entombment at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Memorial contributions may be made to Cleveland Clinic in his name. www.mccabefuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 2, 2019