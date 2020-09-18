1/
Walter Borchich
Woodstock, GA - Walter Borchich, age 91, formerly of Rochester Hills and Troy MI. passed away September 14, 2020. Walter was a wonderful husband, uncle and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Walter was employed by Chrysler Corp. for 45 years, after retirement and relocation to Woodstock, he was a part of the East Cobb Sr. Woodcarvers. Walter was a 70 year member of the Roseville Masonic Lodge in Michigan and also a proud Shriner. Walter is survived by his loving wife Evette Hulsey-Borchich of Woodstock, GA., nephew Greg Borchich and his children Nick and Amelia, niece, Petra (Dragan) Koprivica and brother-in-law George (+Annie) Yarich. A memorial service will be held at a later date, following the service he will be interred at the Georgia National Cemetery, in Canton, GA. with Military Honors. Please check this website later for an update for date and time of service. www.woodstockfuneralhome.com. Woodstock Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 770-926-3107




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Woodstock Funeral Home
8855 Main Street
Woodstock, GA 30188
7709263107
