Services
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
(586) 293-8030
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
7:00 PM
A.H. Peters Funeral Home
32000 Schoenherr
Warren, MI 48088
View Map
Lying in State
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Rene Catholic Church
35955 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Rene Catholic Church
35955 Ryan Road
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Sterling Heights - Age 90, Loving husband of Irene, dear father of Jay(Casey), Jeffrey(The late Diane), James (Kimberly), Joel (Christin), Proud Grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 2. Brother of Irene Kasenchak. Visitation Tuesday 2-9 pm with Scripture Service at 7 pm at A.H. Peters Funeral Home, 32000 Schoenherr Road. Instate 9 pm until time of Mass 9:30 am Wednesday , St. Rene Catholic Church , 35955 Ryan Road , Sterling Heights. Preferred donations to American Heart/ation, 1-800-242-8721 or to the Church. Walter was very proud of his Service in The US Navy .ahpeters.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on May 27, 2019
