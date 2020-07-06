Walter Jenkins
Northville - Passed away July 4, at the age of 71. Beloved husband of Denise. Loving father of Jill (Michael) Kara and Brent (Heather). Dear grandfather of Parker, Emaline, and Madeline. Brother of Sharon (Bill) Beck, Virginia Fabin, Sandra Maison, Carol (Gordon) Jacobs, the late Nancy (Bill) Meyers and the late Elaine (Roger) Betot. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Resting at the L. J. Griffin Funeral Home Northrop-Sassaman Chapel, 19091 Northville Road (at 7 Mile) on Wednesday from 1-8 p.m. Scripture service at 7 p.m. and Masonic service at 8 p.m. Funeral 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 133 Orchard Drive, (at Main St.) Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
