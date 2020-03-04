|
Walter Kuzma Stepanenko
Wolodymyr/Walter Kuzma Stepanenko , age 80, passed away Monday March 2, 2020. Born July 2, 1939 in Tarnobreg (Poland) to the late Kuzma Mytrofan and Tatiana. He was the owner of Master Body and Collision, for over 40 years on Schoenherr and Lappin road in Detroit. He lived and loved the Woodward cruise and restored numerous vintage and classic model cars in life time. Services are Friday March 6 from 9 till noon at E.J. Mandziuk & Son (248)-997-3838, 3801 Eighteen Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI. 48314.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020