1/1
Walter Surel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Walter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Walter Surel

Livonia - Walter Surel age 71 of Livonia. Passed away on November 6, 2020. Beloved son of Feliksa and the late Stanislaw Surel. Loving brother of Ted Surel, Janice (John) Gutowski, and the late Mitchell; dear brother-in-law of Julie Surel. Cherished uncle of James, Melissa, Nicole, Vicki, Robert, Suzanne, and the late Christine. He leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place Monday, November 9th from 3pm to 8pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home - Rice Chapel 36100 5 Mile Rd., (E. of Levan) Livonia. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday, November 10th at St. Edith Catholic Church, instate 10:30am. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fred Wood Funeral Home Inc
36100 5 Mile Rd
Livonia, MI 48154
(734) 464-8060
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved