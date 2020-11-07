Walter Surel
Livonia - Walter Surel age 71 of Livonia. Passed away on November 6, 2020. Beloved son of Feliksa and the late Stanislaw Surel. Loving brother of Ted Surel, Janice (John) Gutowski, and the late Mitchell; dear brother-in-law of Julie Surel. Cherished uncle of James, Melissa, Nicole, Vicki, Robert, Suzanne, and the late Christine. He leaves behind many other loving family members and friends. Visitation will take place Monday, November 9th from 3pm to 8pm at Fred Wood Funeral Home - Rice Chapel 36100 5 Mile Rd., (E. of Levan) Livonia. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday, November 10th at St. Edith Catholic Church, instate 10:30am. Please share memories at fredwoodfuneralhome.com