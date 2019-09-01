Services
Querfeld Funeral Home, Inc.(Click Here) - Dearborn
1200 Oakwood Blvd.
Dearborn, MI 48124
(313) 561-0002
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lying in State
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:30 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Paul Lutheran Church
21915 Beech St
Dearborn, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Wanda Elease Vasko


1934 - 2019
Wanda Elease Vasko Obituary
Wanda Elease Vasko

Dearborn - Wanda Elease Vasko Age 84 Aug. 24, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Vasko. Loving mother of Winonda (late Milt) Green, Steven (Shirley) Vasko, Robert (Susan) Vasko, and Suzanne (Matt Brown) Vasko. Dear sister of James (Marilyn) Fry and Beverly Verhines. Grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 9. Many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents James V. Fry and Alyse V. (Fleming) and grandson Russell Green. Visitation Thurs. 6-8 pm, Sept. 5, 2019, Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, Michigan 48124. Instate Friday, 11:30 am until Funeral Service 12:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21915 Beech St, Dearborn, MI 48124. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church "Days for Girls", https://www.stpaul-dearborn.org/projects-days-for-girls.html www.querfeldfh.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019
