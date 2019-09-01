|
|
Wanda Elease Vasko
Dearborn - Wanda Elease Vasko Age 84 Aug. 24, 2019 Beloved wife of the late Robert S. Vasko. Loving mother of Winonda (late Milt) Green, Steven (Shirley) Vasko, Robert (Susan) Vasko, and Suzanne (Matt Brown) Vasko. Dear sister of James (Marilyn) Fry and Beverly Verhines. Grandmother of 10 and great grandmother of 9. Many dear nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her parents James V. Fry and Alyse V. (Fleming) and grandson Russell Green. Visitation Thurs. 6-8 pm, Sept. 5, 2019, Querfeld Funeral Home, 1200 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, Michigan 48124. Instate Friday, 11:30 am until Funeral Service 12:00 pm at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 21915 Beech St, Dearborn, MI 48124. In lieu of flowers, donations appreciated to St. Paul Lutheran Church "Days for Girls", https://www.stpaul-dearborn.org/projects-days-for-girls.html www.querfeldfh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019