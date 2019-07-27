Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
(248)689-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors - Price Chapel
3725 Rochester Road
Troy, MI 48083
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Woodside Bible Church
6600 Rochester Rd.
Troy, MI
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Woodside Bible Church
6600 Rochester Rd
Troy, MI
Wanda Lou Kitchen


1931 - 2019
Wanda Lou Kitchen Obituary
WANDA LOU KITCHEN

- - went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on July 24, 2019 at the age of 87. Wanda worked and was involved in local ministries, most notably the Detroit Rescue Mission. Loving wife of Floyd for 62 years. Beloved mother of Vicky Bishop (Rev. Dale), Adora Misson, and Timothy Kitchen (Heidi). Devoted Grandmother of Joshua Bishop (Kelly), Rev. Peter Bishop (Shanel), Nicholas Kitchen, and Braden Kitchen. Cherished Great Grandmother of Audra, Cora, Tessa, Daniel, Jasmine, and Isaiah. Dear daughter of the late Herbert and Ina Wilson. Family will receive friends from 1-7p.m. on Sunday, July 28 at A.J. Desmond and Sons (Price Chapel), 3725 Rochester Rd., Troy (between Big Beaver and Wattles). Funeral Service will be held at 11a.m. on Monday, July 29, at Woodside Bible Church, 6600 Rochester Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 10a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial tributes to Detroit Metro Youth for Christ or Woodside Bible Church (Troy Campus).

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from July 27 to July 28, 2019
