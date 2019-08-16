Services
Utica - Wanda E. Jaye (Milewicz) passed away on August 15, 2019 at the age of 84. Wanda was the beloved mother of David (Catheryn Park), Jeffery, and Joseph Jaye. Visitation for Wanda will be on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 2-8 pm with a rosary at 6pm at Wm. Sullivan & Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall Road (3 blks. E. Van Dyke), Utica. Funeral Service on Monday, August 19 instate at 10:30 am until time of mass at 11am at Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 3100 18 Mile Road, Sterling Heights. Interment at St. Hedwig Cemetery. Please share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 16, 2019
