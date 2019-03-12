|
|
Wanda Rita Posuniak
- - Wanda Rita Posuniak left us peacefully on January 22, 2019 at the gifted age of 95 to unite with God and the loved ones that she had missed for so long. Wanda was the blessed daughter of Polish Immigrants John Prusak and Justyna Bartosik. She married Edward Posuniak Sr. in 1943 and joyfully raised three wonderful boys.
She worked at Stahl Manufacturing in Redford for several years to help put her Sons through college and at the age of 40 put herself through college at the University of Michigan earning her Bachelor Degree in Education, subsequently teaching elementary school at Logan Elementary in Detroit for 30 years before becoming Principal of SS. Peter & Paul Catholic School [West Side] for five years, retiring at the age of 75.
As a devout Catholic she couldn't stop after retiring so she committed the next 18 years teaching Catechism at SS Peter & Paul [West Side] and St. Cunegunda, both in Detroit, she passed the torch at the age of 92. Wanda served as President of the Altar Society and the Legion of Mary at SS Peter & Paul [West Side] and she led a Living Rosary for many years during the month of October. For many years Wanda was thrilled to decorate the music room at the Henry Ford Estate in Dearborn during the holiday season and dress as Mrs. Claus.
Wanda will be dearly missed by her Sons Dr. Edward Posuniak Jr., Granite Bay, CA; Curtis Posuniak (John) Bloomfield Hills, MI; Grandson Patrick Posuniak of Lincoln, CA as-well-as many other family members and friends. She is preceded in death by her beloved Husband, Son Craig and Daughter-in-Law, Kathleen.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday March 19, 2019 at St. Anne de' Detroit @ 11:00 am. Memorial bequests May be made to St. Anne de' Detroit preservation fund.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 12, 2019