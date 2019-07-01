|
Wayne A. Bailey
Southgate - Mr. Wayne A. Bailey of Southgate, Michigan, died on April 11, 2019. He was 69 years old. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Wayne traveled north at a young age with his mother and his older brother to live in Livonia, Michigan. Throughout his life Wayne maintained close ties with his extended family in Tennessee. He spent summers in Chattanooga and lived with relatives there for a period of time during his teens. In those years Wayne enjoyed driving his friends around in his Hillman Minx convertible. Wayne graduated from Brainerd High School in Chattanooga before moving back to the Detroit metro area. There he found work on an assembly line and married Brenda Bailey. Together, husband and wife bought a house in Garden City, Michigan, and raised a son, Robert. Later the couple divorced, and Wayne lived in Dearborn Heights, Michigan, with his mother, Dorothy Jean Zimba, and his stepfather, Richard P. (Rip) Zimba. For many years Wayne served as a live-in caregiver to Dorothy and Richard. Afterwards Wayne lived in Southgate, Michigan, where his favorite activity was spending time with his grandchildren. Wayne was fun-loving, and he laughed easily. He gloried in telling tall tales, and he sometimes believed them too. Wayne kept his childhood heart until he suddenly passed away from complications due to influenza. Wayne will be lovingly remembered by his son, Mr. Robert Bailey, Trenton, Michigan; by his grandchildren, Miss Madalyn Bailey and Miss Joanna Bailey, Trenton, Michigan; by his brother, David Bailey, Novi, Michigan; by his half-sisters, Ms. Lynnette Lemke, St. Charles, Missouri, Ms. Intissar Greene, Mesa, Arizona, and Ms. Jilly Dybka, Kingston Springs, Tennessee; by his half-brother, Dr. Jason Zimba, New York, New York; by his stepmother, Dorothy Bailey, Belleville, Michigan; and by his many nieces and nephews.
