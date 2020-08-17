Wayne Bell

Wayne BellWatauga, TX - Wayne Bernard Bell, 81, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 13, 2020.Graveside: 10 a.m. Thursday in Mount Olivet Cemetery.Wayne was born to George and Virginia Bell in Lee County, Virginia. He was one of six children. He met and married his soulmate, Connie, on March 9, 1983 and had three beautiful children.He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Connie; children, Vicky Bell, Amy Varga and husband, Scott, Christopher Holcomb and wife, Heather; grandchildren, Dakota Brewer, Kasey Varga, Lexi Holcomb and Abby Varga; and sister, Shirley Isom and husband, Willard.Wayne loved his family and the Lord.MOUNT OLIVET CHAPEL Greenwood Funeral - Cremation 2301 N. Sylvania Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76111 817-831-0511View and sign guestbook