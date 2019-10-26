|
|
Wayne J. Eko
Livonia - October 24, 2019 age 76. Predeceased by his parents Waino and Ailie Eko. Wayne is survived by his sister Barbara (Thomas) Murphy, former spouse Marilyn Eko, children Heidi Jackman, Korey (Marguerite) Eko and Robert Eko, and grandsons James Seagram III and Samuel Eko.
Born in Detroit on June 9, 1943 he graduated from Lowrey High School in Dearborn in 1961 and graduated from Wayne State in 1966. He worked for General Motors Chevrolet Division and automotive suppliers for over 20 years. Later in life he taught Earth Science and Social studies at Starkweather High School in Plymouth, MI.
A celebration of Wayne's life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to Angela Hospice in Livonia.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019