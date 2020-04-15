|
Werner Oscar Stolz
Age 94, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, from heart failure. Werner was born in Milwaukee, WI and lived in Aurora, IL since 2009. He served in the U.S. Navy in WW II. He graduated from UW-Madison with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and later went on to achieve an MA from Wayne State University in Detroit. He worked for both GM and Chrysler and on projects for NASA. He is preceded in death by his wife Sidonie (nee Benyas). He is survived by his seven children: Michael R., Carol Cook, Wendy Dooley, Linda O'Leary, David B., Werner L. and Shelah Coullard plus their spouses, twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. No memorial service information at this time. He will be cremated by the Cremation Society of Illinois and interred at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Milwaukee, WI.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the MDS Foundation for Myelodysplastic syndrome research. www.mds-foundation.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020