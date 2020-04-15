Resources
More Obituaries for Werner Stolz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Werner Oscar Stolz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Werner Oscar Stolz Obituary
Werner Oscar Stolz

Age 94, died Thursday, April 9, 2020, from heart failure. Werner was born in Milwaukee, WI and lived in Aurora, IL since 2009. He served in the U.S. Navy in WW II. He graduated from UW-Madison with a BS in Mechanical Engineering and later went on to achieve an MA from Wayne State University in Detroit. He worked for both GM and Chrysler and on projects for NASA. He is preceded in death by his wife Sidonie (nee Benyas). He is survived by his seven children: Michael R., Carol Cook, Wendy Dooley, Linda O'Leary, David B., Werner L. and Shelah Coullard plus their spouses, twelve grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. No memorial service information at this time. He will be cremated by the Cremation Society of Illinois and interred at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Milwaukee, WI.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the MDS Foundation for Myelodysplastic syndrome research. www.mds-foundation.org



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 15 to Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Werner's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -