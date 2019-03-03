Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
(810) 229-2905
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
600 E Main St
Brighton, MI 48116
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Lutheran Church
803 W Main St
Brighton, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Lutheran Church
803 W Main St
Brighton, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Whitney Kimble
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Whitney Robert Kimble

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Whitney Robert Kimble Obituary
Whitney Robert Kimble

Brighton - Whitney Robert Kimble, of Brighton, passed away on February 26th, 2019. He was 98 years old.

He is survived by his children, David W. (Caroline) Kimble, Nancy K. (Lawrence) Jacobs, and Diana K. (Jerry) Beaudoin; grandchildren, Christopher R. (Danielle) Kimble, Spencer R. (Erin) Jacobs, and Bret A. Beaudoin; great grandson, Axel David Kimble; also many extended family and dear friends.

Whitney is preceded in death by his wife, June Nancy Reed Kimble (d. 2013), and grandson, Ross Whitney Jacobs (d. 2015).

Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St., Brighton, MI 48116 on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 from 3 - 8pm.

Funeral Service at St. George Lutheran Church, 803 W Main St, Brighton, MI 48116, on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10:30AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to:

The Ross Whitney Jacobs Research Fund in Neurology #327565

University of Michigan Medicine Office of Development

1000 Oakbrook, Suite 100

Ann Arbor, MI 48104

For further information phone 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now