Whitney Robert Kimble
Brighton - Whitney Robert Kimble, of Brighton, passed away on February 26th, 2019. He was 98 years old.
He is survived by his children, David W. (Caroline) Kimble, Nancy K. (Lawrence) Jacobs, and Diana K. (Jerry) Beaudoin; grandchildren, Christopher R. (Danielle) Kimble, Spencer R. (Erin) Jacobs, and Bret A. Beaudoin; great grandson, Axel David Kimble; also many extended family and dear friends.
Whitney is preceded in death by his wife, June Nancy Reed Kimble (d. 2013), and grandson, Ross Whitney Jacobs (d. 2015).
Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 600 E. Main St., Brighton, MI 48116 on Wednesday, March 6th, 2019 from 3 - 8pm.
Funeral Service at St. George Lutheran Church, 803 W Main St, Brighton, MI 48116, on Thursday, March 7th, 2019 at 11 AM with gathering beginning at 10:30AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to:
The Ross Whitney Jacobs Research Fund in Neurology #327565
University of Michigan Medicine Office of Development
1000 Oakbrook, Suite 100
Ann Arbor, MI 48104
For further information phone 810-229-2905 or visit www.LynchFuneralDirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 3, 2019