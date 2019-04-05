|
Wilhelmina Lowe Lyle
Virginia Beach, VA - Wilhelmina Lowe Lyle, age 76, died March 19, 2019. Residing in Virginia Beach, Virginia at the time of her death, she was raised in Detroit, Michigan and graduated from Cass Tech High School and Michigan State University, with a degree in speech therapy. A Homegoing memorial service was held on March 29, 2019 at Bridge Church in Virginia Beach. Walton Funeral Home handled all arrangements. She is survived by one son, Hycinto A. Lyle, II, a brother, Richard Lowe (Pamela), a sister, Alethia Carr (Melvin), nieces, a nephew and many family and friends.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 5, 2019