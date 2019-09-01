|
Willard J. Buchanan
Clinton Township - August 29, 2019 Age 89. Will went home to his beloved bride of over 60 years, Mary Frances. They are, once again, dancing in each others arms. Loving father of Sandra (Mike Myers) Drouillard, Mary (Mark) Bischak, Julia (Joe Gagliardi) Drouillard, Judy (Chet) Brown, and Nancy (Brian Lombardo) Lewis. Proud grandfather of 15, great grandfather of 13, and great-great grandfather of 3. Also survived by his special friend and companion Barbara Montgomery and his brother-in-law Vernon (Marsha) and sister-in-law Carrie. Predeceased by his 6 dear siblings; Loretta, Frank, Arthur, Hugh, Mary, Margaret, and 3 son-in laws; Ed Drouillard, David Anderson, and Leo Drouillard. Willard was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force and proudly served during the Koren War. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm with a 7pm Wake service at Wujek-Calcaterra & Sons 36900 Schoenherr at Metro Parkway (16 Mile Rd). Funeral Wednesday instate 9am at St. Blase Catholic Church 12151 15 Mile Rd (Btw Schoenherr & Dodge Park) until time of Mass 9:30am. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Willard's honor would be appreciated to the of Michigan. Share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Sept. 1, 2019