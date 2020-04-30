|
|
William A. MacFarland, III
Livonia - William A. MacFarland III, 75, of Livonia MI (born in Detroit MI), passed peacefully at his home on Friday April 10, 2020, from Pancreatic Cancer. He was a loving husband for nearly 40 years to Grace MacFarland (nee Croll), who preceded him in passing.
He is survived by two brothers, John and Bob MacFarland; Five children, Will MacFarland IV (Mari Cris), Amy Heikkila (Michael), John MacFarland (Arin), Dave MacFarland (Maureen), and Chris MacFarland (Ashley), along with eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was an educator, avid fisherman and a historian. He was a teacher for Livonia Public Schools and later Principal for Livonia Winston Churchill High School. He went on to become the Assistant Superintendent for Crestwood Public School District, where he retired from. Bill loved his work, his cars, his family and being at the MacFarland cabin. He was happiest with his family surrounding him for birthdays and holidays. He will be missed deeply by those who knew him best. He had an uncanny ability to bring out the best in everyone he met and challenged them to think deeper.
The Family would like to thank the University of Michigan medical team who went above and beyond for his care.
A celebration of life will be held as soon as possible due to COVID 19.
Memorial donations can be made to Livonia Public Schools Foundation.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 30 to May 2, 2020