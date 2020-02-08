|
William Alcott
William Demelt Alcott III ("Bill", or as he instructed his employees to say, "Dog Shit") of St. Clair Shores, Michigan sailed into the horizon on February 3, 2020 at the age of 83. He had been winning a battle against cancer for 14 years when it finally overtook him. But he enjoyed life to its fullest, even during those battle years, living his life not his disease. During that time, he sold his company, immersed himself further in his favorite pursuit, sailboat racing, created an elaborate model train layout, married his long time (long longtime) sweetheart, built a home on Lake St. Clair, adopted his beloved dog Murphy, traveled, won a half dozen Mackinac races and had most recently shifted his focus to a classic mahogany HackerCraft, as a tender to his cherished sailboat, Equation. There was no slowing down for retirement or disease.
Before that he founded and led an entrepreneurial health care company, NGS American, where his charismatic persuasion mesmerized a loyal staff (albeit while occasionally terrorizing his management staff). He built the company's software from the ground up incorporating details that far surpassed others in the industry, earning United States Patents on those applications. He was always a NOW guy - do it NOW and a BIG guy - do it up BIG - and a DO IT RIGHT guy - Now, Big and Perfect. It was an incredible company, the staff was his family and he cried the day he sold it. He is survived by every employee who ever had the good fortune to work for the man.
Perhaps the best inspiration for his successful business was his love of sailing. Bill was the proud owner of the "Equation" brand - 7 sequentially larger racing sailboats and a longtime member of Bayview Yacht Club. He raced the Great Lakes, Key West, and the Caribbean with devoted crew members and these were long standing, close personal relationships for him. His crew were family members. His boat rules were simple - no shouting, always show up with a hangover and the last guy to report buys drinks for everyone. His racing program and success on the course are well known and include 47 Port Huron to Mackinac races and 35 Chicago to Mackinac races. He is survived by every sailor who ever had the good fortune to participate on Equation.
He was just bigger than life! He loved the Red Wings and was proud to have had Steve Yzerman come to the office and autograph the wall. He just couldn't figure out how to take that wall when he retired! He loved reading and always had his Kindle in his pocket. He was a skilled banjo and ukulele player and could harmonize to fit in with any barbershop quartet. He taught all his kids to play frisbee and when they grew up, he taught the dog.
His personal loyalty, his Eagle Scout passion for integrity, his bewitching intensity had the power to make everyone feel like family. The foundation of that ability though was his real family. He is lovingly and forever remembered by his wife and partner of 32 years, Kim, his three children Michelle Alcott Wilson (Tad) (mother Joan McKenzie), Robert Alcott (Elizabeth) (Mother Darlene Alcott "Dar"), Nancy Alcott (Gunther) (Mother Darlene Alcott "Dar") and stepdaughter Courtney Durbin (Justin) (mother Kim). He lives on in the hearts of his grandchildren, McKenzie Wilson (Michelle and Tad), Abby and Ryan Alcott (Robert and Elizabeth), Amstel and Zealand Lie (Nancy and Gunther) and step grandchildren Sierra and Dylan Durbin (Courtney and Justin). He is survived and dearly missed by his sisters, Lynn Kogel (Ross) and Deborah Trafton, and predeceased by his father William Alcott, mother Lois Alcott and brother Paul Alcott.
February 3, 2020 left many of us lost at sea. Fair winds and safe harbor, Bill. You will be so very missed by all of us, Captain.
Visitation with the family will be held on February 12, 2020 from 3 pm to 8 pm at Verheyden Funeral Home 16300 Mack Ave, Grosse Pointe, MI 48230.
In lieu of flowers, the family designates the following organizations for memorial contributions:
ZERO - the End of Prostate Cancer, Zerocancer.org or Ocean Conservancy, oceanconservancy.org.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020