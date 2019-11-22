Resources
1947 - 2019
William Auvergne Method Obituary
William Auvergne Method

Clinton Township - March 6, 1947 - November 16, 2019

William Auvergne Method, 72, passed November 16th 2019. "Bill" was born and raised in Detroit MI, to father William and mother Lillian Method (Winters), and graduated from Chadsey H.S. class of 1965. Bill made his living as a truck driver and was a member of Teamsters Local 337. In lieu of a funeral Bill wanted family and friends to get together in a few months and share memories of the good times. William is survived by: Beloved wife Delene Tennyson of 26 years; Children Raymond Method (Sue), and Angela Method, Howard Tennyson (August) and Aleese Tewksbury (Scott); grandchildren Kevyn, Anna and Luke, Holly (Paul), Krystina, Ashley, Dayne, Mitchell, Hayes, JT and great-grandchild Bradley.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
