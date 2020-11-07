William B. Rose



Born January 2, 1937, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Bill was a graduate of Da LaSalle Collegiate High School, University of Notre Dome/Laurence Tech, which lead him to a career as a Structural Steel Engineer for Argonaut Division of GM. He served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force where he taught Astrological Navigation as one of his assignments. Astronomy continued to be a passion throughout his life, along with fishing, bowling, photography and a love for nature. Musically inclined, He played multiple instruments, including piano, guitar, mandolin and most notably his ukulele. Known as a kind and gentle man, Bills' wish for all was "Peace and Tranquility".



Preceding him in death were his parents, Mary Elizabeth and William Joseph Rose, 1st wife Margaret Elizabeth and son William Hanley. He is survived by his wife Christine Marie, Brother Robert H. (Philomena), sister Mary Ellen Orr, daughters Paula Marie (Scott) Miller, Deborah Anne (Mark) Dusan, Tracey (Randy) Kosaski, Veronica (James) Mapletoft. 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Cassey.









