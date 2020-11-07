1/1
William B. Rose
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William B. Rose

Born January 2, 1937, passed away peacefully on October 31, 2020 surrounded by loved ones. Bill was a graduate of Da LaSalle Collegiate High School, University of Notre Dome/Laurence Tech, which lead him to a career as a Structural Steel Engineer for Argonaut Division of GM. He served his country as a 1st Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force where he taught Astrological Navigation as one of his assignments. Astronomy continued to be a passion throughout his life, along with fishing, bowling, photography and a love for nature. Musically inclined, He played multiple instruments, including piano, guitar, mandolin and most notably his ukulele. Known as a kind and gentle man, Bills' wish for all was "Peace and Tranquility".

Preceding him in death were his parents, Mary Elizabeth and William Joseph Rose, 1st wife Margaret Elizabeth and son William Hanley. He is survived by his wife Christine Marie, Brother Robert H. (Philomena), sister Mary Ellen Orr, daughters Paula Marie (Scott) Miller, Deborah Anne (Mark) Dusan, Tracey (Randy) Kosaski, Veronica (James) Mapletoft. 9 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and his beloved dog Cassey.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved