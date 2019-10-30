|
William C. Addis
Eastpointe - William C. Addis,age 93, a longtime resident of Eastpointe, passed away peacefully October 29, 2019. Proud WWII Navy veteran. Beloved husband of the late Jewell; loving father of Sandra (David) Schelosky, Glenn Addis, and the late Cliff Addis; cherished grandfather of David (Dianne) Schelosky, Matthew (Kayli) Schelosky, Jason Addis, and Jason Thiel; and dear great-grandfather of William, Molly, Jeremy, Benjamin, and Andrew. Visitation 2-8pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Road, Fraser, Michigan 48026. Funeral service 10am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 25601 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, Michigan 48066. Instate at 9:00am. Share memories at faulmannwalsh.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019