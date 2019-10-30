Services
Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
32814 Utica Road
Fraser, MI 48026
(586) 293-3390
Resources
More Obituaries for William Addis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Addis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Addis Obituary
William C. Addis

Eastpointe - William C. Addis,age 93, a longtime resident of Eastpointe, passed away peacefully October 29, 2019. Proud WWII Navy veteran. Beloved husband of the late Jewell; loving father of Sandra (David) Schelosky, Glenn Addis, and the late Cliff Addis; cherished grandfather of David (Dianne) Schelosky, Matthew (Kayli) Schelosky, Jason Addis, and Jason Thiel; and dear great-grandfather of William, Molly, Jeremy, Benjamin, and Andrew. Visitation 2-8pm Friday, November 1, 2019 at Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home, 32814 Utica Road, Fraser, Michigan 48026. Funeral service 10am Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church, 25601 Gratiot Ave., Roseville, Michigan 48066. Instate at 9:00am. Share memories at faulmannwalsh.com

logo




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Faulmann & Walsh Golden Rule Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -