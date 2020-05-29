Pastor William Charles Lindholm
Livonia - Age 88. May 9, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Patricia Lindholm for 65 years. Loving father to William Jr., Jana (Carleton) Britt and the late Jonell Lindholm. Dear Grandfather of Rachel and Lauren Britt. For service details visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
Livonia - Age 88. May 9, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Patricia Lindholm for 65 years. Loving father to William Jr., Jana (Carleton) Britt and the late Jonell Lindholm. Dear Grandfather of Rachel and Lauren Britt. For service details visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.