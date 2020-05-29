Pastor William Charles Lindholm
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor William Charles Lindholm

Livonia - Age 88. May 9, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Patricia Lindholm for 65 years. Loving father to William Jr., Jana (Carleton) Britt and the late Jonell Lindholm. Dear Grandfather of Rachel and Lauren Britt. For service details visit www.harryjwillfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Lying in State
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Funeral
12:00 PM
Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
7345913700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved