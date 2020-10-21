1/1
William Coppola
William Coppola

Clinton Township - October 18, 2020. Age 78. Reunited in heaven with the love of his life, Joan. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Catherine Coppola. Loving brother of Nicholas (Barbara) Coppola. Treasured uncle of Andrew, Benjamin, and great-uncle of Eloise, Emilia, and Julia.

Visitation Saturday from 2-9pm with a 7pm Funeral Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com.






Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons
36900 Schoenherr Rd
Sterling Heights, MI 48312
586-826-8550
October 21, 2020
May we continue to honor and respect all the lessons we have learned; acting as living symbols of a loving spirit. You are in our prayers.
The Wujek-Calcaterra Family
