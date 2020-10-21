William Coppola
Clinton Township - October 18, 2020. Age 78. Reunited in heaven with the love of his life, Joan. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Catherine Coppola. Loving brother of Nicholas (Barbara) Coppola. Treasured uncle of Andrew, Benjamin, and great-uncle of Eloise, Emilia, and Julia.
Visitation Saturday from 2-9pm with a 7pm Funeral Service at Wujek - Calcaterra & Sons Inc., 36900 Schoenherr Rd at Metro Parkway (16 Mile). Please share memories with the family at their "On-Line Guest Book" @ WujekCalcaterra.com
