Services
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
4571 John R Rd
Troy, MI
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anastasia Catholic Church
4571 John R Rd
Troy, MI
Resources
William Eckstein


1931 - 2019
William Eckstein Obituary
William Eckstein

- - July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joanne. Loving father of Christine and John Eckstein. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. Memorial tributes to or The Capuchin Soup Kitchen.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019
