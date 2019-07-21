|
|
William Eckstein
- - July 16, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Joanne. Loving father of Christine and John Eckstein. Family will receive friends Sunday 2-8 p.m. with Rosary at 7 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Mass Monday 9:30 a.m. at St. Anastasia Catholic Church, 4571 John R Rd., Troy. Visitation at church begins at 9 a.m. Memorial tributes to or The Capuchin Soup Kitchen.
View obituary and share memories at
AJDesmond.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on July 21, 2019