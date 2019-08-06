|
William F. Houlihan
Farmington - William F. Houlihan of Farmington, Michigan passed away July 24, 2019 at age 100. Born December 11, 1918 in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of James and Helen (O'Brien) Houlihan. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Jones) Houlihan; loving father of Patrick Houlihan and Cynthia Houlihan; Father-in-Law of Susan Beusching and Joel LaBo; Proud grandfather of Liam and Ryan Houlihan and Caitlin and Connor LaBo. The Houlihan family will receive friends at Thayer Rock Funeral Home in Farmington. Details can be found at www.thayer-rock.com. In Lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) at 25300 Five Mile Rd, Redford Michigan 48239 or to Farmington Hills Police Benevolent Association (FHPBA) at P.O. Box 255, Farmington Hills, MI 48332. Kindly keep William and his family in your thoughts during this time.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 6, 2019