Services
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
(248) 474-4131
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thayer-Rock Funeral Home
33603 Grand River Ave
Farmington, MI 48335
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
Memorial Mass
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church
23615 Power Rd.
Farmington, MI
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:30 PM
Great Lakes National Cemetery
4200 Belford Road
Holly, MI
William F. Houlihan


1918 - 2019
William F. Houlihan Obituary
William F. Houlihan

Farmington - William F. Houlihan of Farmington, Michigan passed away July 24, 2019 at age 100. Born December 11, 1918 in Boston, Massachusetts, the son of James and Helen (O'Brien) Houlihan. Beloved husband of the late Ruth (Jones) Houlihan; loving father of Patrick Houlihan and Cynthia Houlihan; Father-in-Law of Susan Beusching and Joel LaBo; Proud grandfather of Liam and Ryan Houlihan and Caitlin and Connor LaBo. The Houlihan family will receive friends at Thayer Rock Funeral Home in Farmington. Details can be found at www.thayer-rock.com. In Lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to the Ancient Order of Hibernians (AOH) at 25300 Five Mile Rd, Redford Michigan 48239 or to Farmington Hills Police Benevolent Association (FHPBA) at P.O. Box 255, Farmington Hills, MI 48332. Kindly keep William and his family in your thoughts during this time.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Aug. 6, 2019
