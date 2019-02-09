|
William Ficyk
- - William Ficyk, age 85, passed away on February 5, 2019, in Ohio. Beloved husband of 54 years, to the late Rose Marie (nee Kniedl); loving father of Julie Ann, deceased, William John (Anthe Marie, deceased), and Terese Marie Pampellonne (Robert); beloved grandfather of Brittany Rose, Jonathan William, and Jordan Maxwell; dear brother of Eugene Ficyk (Barbara); dearest uncle to many nieces and nephews. William proudly served his country in the United States Army. He was employed at the Ford Motor Company, for 38 years. Inurnment, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 1PM, in Cadillac Memorial Gardens West, 34224 Ford Rd., Westland, MI 48185. Family suggests contributions, in William's name to: ASPCA, PO Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929 or www.aspca.org
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019