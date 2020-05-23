William Flavin
William Flavin

- - William "Bill" Flavin died with his loving family by his side on May 19, 2020 at the age of 77. He is survived by his loving wife Maxine of 11 years and their children and grandchildren; Daniel Patrick Flavin (Amy); their children Delaney and Chase; Riley Kinkaid Hoselton (Scott); their children Jack, Alex Claire and Miles; Shannon James Flavin (Kerstin); their children Mack and Clancy; Corey Travis Flavin (Jennifer); their children Isla and Kinkaid; Edward Saad (Jane); their children Eliot and Mimi; Andrew Saad (Jamie); their children Montgomery and Marley. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic there will be a Private Funeral Mass with the family Tuesday 10 a.m. at Holy Name Church, 630 Harmon at Woodland, Birmingham. The mass will be viewable by Live Stream via the website obituary and Holy Name Catholic Church website. Memorial Tributes to Knights of Columbus #14018, 630 Harmon St. Birmingham, Michigan. 48009 or St. Hyacinth Parish, 3151 Farnsworth Detroit, Michigan. 48211 or Mother and Unborn Baby Care of North Texas, 3704 Myrtle Springs Fort Worth, Texas 76116. A.J. Desmond and Sons, (248) 549-0500.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com




Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Directors
32515 Woodward Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48073
(248) 549-0500
