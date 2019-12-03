Services
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
(586) 792-5000
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kaul Funeral Home
35201 Garfield Rd
Clinton Township, MI 48035
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
St. Malachy
14115 E 14 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Malachy
14115 E 14 Mile Rd
Sterling Heights, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Piscopink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Francis Piscopink

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Francis Piscopink Obituary
William Francis Piscopink

William Francis Piscopink, age 99, passed away December 3, 2019 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. William is survived by his children, Sue (John) Trombley, Charles (Kathryn) Piscopink, Jean (Steve) Rakowski, Tom Piscopink and Richard (Diane) Piscopink; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Genieve Tebelman and Barbara Nehar. He is preceded in death by six siblings, and his late wife Virginia (nee Lynch). In lieu of flowers, donations can be madeto .

Visitation Thursday December 5, 2019 3:00pm to 8:00pm Kaul Funeral Home. 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp. MI 48035. Funeral instate Friday December 6, 2019 12:00pm until the time of mass at 1:00pm. St. Malachy 14115 E 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kaul Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -