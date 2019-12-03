|
William Francis Piscopink
William Francis Piscopink, age 99, passed away December 3, 2019 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. William is survived by his children, Sue (John) Trombley, Charles (Kathryn) Piscopink, Jean (Steve) Rakowski, Tom Piscopink and Richard (Diane) Piscopink; 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and sisters, Genieve Tebelman and Barbara Nehar. He is preceded in death by six siblings, and his late wife Virginia (nee Lynch). In lieu of flowers, donations can be madeto .
Visitation Thursday December 5, 2019 3:00pm to 8:00pm Kaul Funeral Home. 35201 Garfield, Clinton Twp. MI 48035. Funeral instate Friday December 6, 2019 12:00pm until the time of mass at 1:00pm. St. Malachy 14115 E 14 Mile Rd, Sterling Heights, MI 48312.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019