William G. "Bill" Premin-Premsky - age 85, of Bloomfield Hills, passed away April 17, 2020. He was born February 10, 1935, in Detroit the son of William Premsky and Anna Kormos. Bill married Judith (Daley) on June 24, 1966, and have been inseparable for 53 devoted years since. Private graveside prayers were held at Oakwood Cemetery in Fenton, Michigan, on Friday, April 24, at 1:00 pm. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Kirk in the Hills, Bloomfield Hills, when we can all gather together and celebrate this deeply special Man. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 Silver Lake Road, Fenton. To view Bill's complete obituary or to share a condolence please visit www.sharpfuneralhomes.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020