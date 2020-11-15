1/1
William George Murray
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William George Murray

William George Murray, born to Hugh & Mary Murray on April 24, 1947, died on November 12, 2020. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Karen, his children, Chris Murray (Nicole), Emily Murray Post (Devin), Jessie May Murray (Jeremy), Alex Filar (Liz), Andy Filar (Heather) and Luke Filar (Tara). He was predeceased by his sons Paul and Phillip Murray.

Bill was a graduate of Brother Rice and Grand Valley University. He was an art teacher as well as a talented watercolorist. He's still beloved by many of his students today. His paintings hang in the homes of many of his friends and family, but he was most famous for his incredible hugs. After his teaching career, he became a Uniserv Director with the Michigan Education Association (MEA), and later a Zone Director and IT Director with the MEA. Upon retirement, he helped form the MEA Retired Staff Association and was its first President. Bill started sailing as a child. Once he and Karen became empty-nesters they spent their summers living on their sailboat in Charlevoix.

Bill was diagnosed with stage 2 lung cancer in 2017 and given a prognosis of one year. He approached treatment with endless optimism and no fear. With his large family and friends by his side, he battled courageously and appreciated each extra day.

Bill was a loving father to his children and "Bapa" to his grandkids Samantha, Lex, Amanda, Anna, Abbi, Cooper, Elise, Madeline, Owen, Graham, Ethan, Lily, Clark and Sophie. Services will be held at a later date to be determined. Condolences at www.LynchFAMILYFuneralDirecotors.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved