LJ Griffin Funeral Home
7707 Middlebelt Rd
Westland, MI 48185
(734) 522-9400
William H. Dust

William H. Dust Obituary
William H. Dust

Livonia - Passed away March 10, 2020. Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Donas. Loving father of Barbara Keith, William Dust and Cheryl Chervitz. Cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 10. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Friday 1-8 pm. Instate 9:30 am Saturday, at St Paul Presbyterian Church, 27475 Five Mile Rd (W. of Inkster) until time of his Funeral at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
