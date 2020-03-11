|
William H. Dust
Livonia - Passed away March 10, 2020. Age 85. Beloved husband of the late Donas. Loving father of Barbara Keith, William Dust and Cheryl Chervitz. Cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 10. Resting at the L.J. Griffin Funeral Home, 7707 Middlebelt Rd (S. of Ann Arbor Tr.) Friday 1-8 pm. Instate 9:30 am Saturday, at St Paul Presbyterian Church, 27475 Five Mile Rd (W. of Inkster) until time of his Funeral at 10 am. Share a "Memorial Tribute" with the family at www.griffinfuneralhome.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020