William Harber
Age 93 November 24, 2020.
Husband of Peg. Father of Matthew, Jonathan (fiancée Sandy), William, Jr. (Rae Marie), and Megan. Grandfather of Nicholas, Connor, Vivian, Isabelle, and William III. Brother of Marilyn Wolf and the late Dr. James Harber. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass at Holy Name Catholic Church 630 Harmon, Birmingham, Michigan 48009 on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10am. Visitation will be Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 3-7pm at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 1368 N. Crooks Road, Clawson, Michigan. Memorials appreciated to the SEED Foundation c/o Holy Name.
