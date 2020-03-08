Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Birmingham Unitarian Church
Bloomfield Hills, MI
William J. "Bill" Duffy Ph.D.


1933 - 2020
William J. "Bill" Duffy Ph.D. Obituary
William "Bill" J. Duffy, PhD

Birmingham - William "Bill" J. Duffy, PhD, resident of Birmingham Michigan age 87, died peacefully in hospice care on February 23, 2020. Bill was born February 7, 1933 to the late Lloyd and Rosalia (Wambach) Duffy of Moorhead, MN. He is survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Nancy Hagle Duffy and sons Bruce (Nancy) and Matthew Duffy. Grandfather to Jack Duffy. Brother of Rosalie (Gary) Elm and the late Michael Duffy. Bill is also survived by nieces, nephews and good friends.

A memorial service will be held for Bill on March 28, 2020 at Birmingham Unitarian Church, Bloomfield Hills at 11:00 am. Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Mar. 8, 2020
