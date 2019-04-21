Services
Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors
1368 North Crooks Road
Clawson, MI 48017
(248) 435-0660
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rosary
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Regis Catholic Church
3695 Lincoln Drive
Bloomfield Hills, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
William J. Schafer Obituary
William J. Schafer

- - age 93 April 17, 2019.

Beloved husband of the late Aileen. Dear father of Dale Ann (David) Birchler, William Schafer, Michael (Sherry) Schafer, Janice (Oscar) Mittelstaedt, and John (Kimberly) Schafer. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 8. Brother of Howard (the late Jeanne) Schafer, the late Mary Earle, and the late Ruth Berndtson. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Wednesday 3-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield Hills, Thursday 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to the Capuchins or Hospice of Michigan S.E.

Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019
