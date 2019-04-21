|
William J. Schafer
- - age 93 April 17, 2019.
Beloved husband of the late Aileen. Dear father of Dale Ann (David) Birchler, William Schafer, Michael (Sherry) Schafer, Janice (Oscar) Mittelstaedt, and John (Kimberly) Schafer. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 8. Brother of Howard (the late Jeanne) Schafer, the late Mary Earle, and the late Ruth Berndtson. Visitation at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Wednesday 3-8pm with a Rosary at 7pm. Funeral Mass at St. Regis Catholic Church, 3695 Lincoln Drive, Bloomfield Hills, Thursday 11am. Friends may visit at church beginning at 10:30am. Memorials appreciated to the Capuchins or Hospice of Michigan S.E.
Obituary and condolences at lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 21, 2019