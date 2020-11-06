William ("Bill") Jesse Evans, Jr.



Troy - William ("Bill") Jesse Evans, Jr, age 95, of Troy, MI, passed peacefully on October 31, 2020. Born November 29, 1924, he served in WWII, became a civil engineer, and later obtained a law degree at 50 years old. He loved singing and performed in many local shows. Father of Diane (Mark), Karyn (Bill), William ("Bill") Jesse III, Lynnie (Bob), and Laurie (Dan). He has 6 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his brother, Thomas. He is pre-deceased by his first wife and mother of his children, Louise D. Evans and sisters, Jessie and Rose. The family would also like to thank Barbara, his friend for many years. He will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be held at a future date.









