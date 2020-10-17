1/1
William John "Gil" Angrove
William "Gil" John Angrove

Macomb - William "Gil" John Angrove, age 93 of Macomb, passed away on October 15, 2020.

Beloved husband of 68 years of June Angrove; cherished father of Cindy (Darrell) Vibbard, Bill (Kay) Angrove, Kathy (Raymond) Ahonen, and Peggy (Bill) Devich; dear brother of Rosemary Turchin; proud grandfather of Elizabeth, Joe, Jenny, Lauren, Katie, Kevin, and Billy; loving great-grandfather of 6.

He was preceded in death by his loved son Kenneth Angrove.

Visitation will take place at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 21 from 2 - 6PM.

Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lee-Ellena Funeral Home
46530 Romeo Plank Rd
Macomb Township, MI 48044
(586) 412-8999
