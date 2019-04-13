Services
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
(734) 591-3700
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
Service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Harry J Will Funeral Homes
37000 W Six Mile Road
Livonia, MI 48152
- - Beloved husband of Elizabeth Campbell. Loving father of Tom Campbell and Suzanne McIntyre. Dear stepfather of Caryn Lemak and the late Michael Dunaway. Cherished grandfather of 9. Great grandfather of 4. Dearest uncle and great uncle. William was a proud member of the Local Pipefitters 636, and a veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, fishing and watching his twin granddaughters' play softball. Visitation Saturday April 13, 2019 from 1:00 pm until the time of service at 4:00 pm at Harry J. Will Funeral Home 37000 Six Mile Rd. in Livonia.



Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News on Apr. 13, 2019
