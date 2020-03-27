|
William John Everett
William John Everett, 86, husband of Patricia, passed away peacefully March 21, 2020 in Sarasota, FL. William was born 8/13/33 in Detroit, MI to William and Gladys Everett along with siblings, sister Muriel, Brothers James and the late Henry. William is survived by his three children he was blessed to have with the late Beverly (LaForest) Everett- Michael (Leanne), Cheryl and Kevin (Colleen). He also leaves behind seven grandchildren. Please consider a donation to Tidewell Hospice of Sarasota (tidewellhospice.org) or Michigan Medicine (uofmhealth.org)
Published in Detroit Free Press & The Detroit News from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020